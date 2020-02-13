Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Rh in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (RH, PIR, AAN, HVT, WSM)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Rh ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.69. Pier 1 Imports is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.88. Aaron'S Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 13.70.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 11.83, and Williams-Sonoma rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 10.75.

