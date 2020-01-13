Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Renaissancere in the Reinsurance Industry (RNR, RGA, Y, ESGR, MHLD)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Renaissancere ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 6.50. Following is Reinsurance Grou with a a debt to asset ratio of 5.90. Alleghany Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 5.85.
Enstar Group Ltd follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 4.75, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 3.83.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Maiden Holdings on November 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $0.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Maiden Holdings have risen 16.7%. We continue to monitor Maiden Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio renaissancere reinsurance grou alleghany corp enstar group ltd maiden holdings