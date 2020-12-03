Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Renaissancere in the Reinsurance Industry (RNR, RGA, Y, ESGR, MHLD)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Renaissancere ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 6.50. Reinsurance Grou is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 5.90. Alleghany Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 5.85.

Enstar Group Ltd follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 4.75, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 3.83.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Renaissancere on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $190.45. Since that call, shares of Renaissancere have fallen 18.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.