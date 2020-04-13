Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Nustar Energy L P in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (NS, PEIX, CLNE, CVI, REGI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Nustar Energy L P ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.31. Following is Pacific Ethanol with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.57. Clean Energy Fue ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.84.

Cvr Energy Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.64, and Renewable Energy rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.92.

