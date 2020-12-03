Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Nn Inc in the Industrial Machinery Industry (NNBR, ITW, PKOH, NDSN, BRSS)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Nn Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.79. Illinois Tool Wo is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.63. Park Ohio Hldgs ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.89.
Nordson Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.78, and Global Brass & C rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.59.
