Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Msg Networks- A in the Cable & Satellite Industry (MSGN, GNCMA, DISH, CABO, CHTR)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Msg Networks- A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 163.08. Gen Comm-A is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.62. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.42.

Cable One Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.97, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.90.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Charter Commun-A on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $398.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Charter Commun-A have risen 26.8%. We continue to monitor Charter Commun-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.