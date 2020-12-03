Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Msg Networks- A in the Cable & Satellite Industry (MSGN, GNCMA, DISH, CABO, CHTR)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Msg Networks- A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 163.08. Following is Gen Comm-A with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.62. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.42.

Cable One Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.97, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.90.

