Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Moody'S Corp in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MCO, MSCI, FDS, NDAQ, TRI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Moody'S Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.47. Msci Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.44. Factset Research ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.68.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.65, and Thomson Reuters rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.53.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Moody'S Corp and will alert subscribers who have MCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.