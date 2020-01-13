Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Mattel Inc in the Leisure Products Industry (MAT, JAKK, MCFT, VSTO, HAS)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Mattel Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.06. Following is Jakks Pacific with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.71. Mcbc Holdings In ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.38.

Vista Outdoor follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.01, and Hasbro Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.94.

