Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Marsh & Mclennan in the Insurance Brokers Industry (MMC, AJG, AON, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Marsh & Mclennan ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.86. Arthur J Gallagh is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.12. Aon Plc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.87.

Brown & Brown follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 16.98, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.00.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ehealth Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ehealth Inc in search of a potential trend change.