Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Marsh & Mclennan in the Insurance Brokers Industry (MMC, AJG, AON, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Marsh & Mclennan ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.86. Arthur J Gallagh is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.12. Aon Plc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.87.

Brown & Brown follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 16.98, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.00.

