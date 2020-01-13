Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Loews Corp in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (L, NGHC, KMPR, AIG, AIZ)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Loews Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 14.49. Following is National General with a a debt to asset ratio of 8.46. Kemper Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 7.07.

American Interna follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 6.35, and Assurant Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 3.35.

