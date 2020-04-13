Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of L Brands Inc in the Apparel Retail Industry (LB, ASNA, BURL, BOOT, SMRT)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

L Brands Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 71.10. Following is Ascena Retail Gr with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.04. Burlington Store ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.07.

Boot Barn Holdin follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.97, and Stein Mart Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.74.

