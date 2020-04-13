Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Kla-Tencor Corp in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (KLAC, ENTG, AMKR, AMAT, LRCX)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Kla-Tencor Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.97. Following is Entegris Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.13. Amkor Tech Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.18.

Applied Material follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 27.31, and Lam Research rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.62.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lam Research and will alert subscribers who have LRCX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.