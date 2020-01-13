Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of J.C. Penney Co in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, KSS, JWN, M, DDS)
Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
J.C. Penney Co ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.69. Following is Kohls Corp with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.84. Nordstrom Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.73.
Macy'S Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.04, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 16.57.
