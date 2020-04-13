Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Isramco Inc in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (ISRL, CHK, WTI, CRC, CRZO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Isramco Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 88.13. Following is Chesapeake Energ with a a debt to asset ratio of 80.27. W & T Offshore Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 74.63.

California Resources Corporation follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 73.36, and Carrizo Oil&Gas rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 58.64.

