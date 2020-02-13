Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Iconix Brand Gro in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (ICON, HBI, SQBG, VFC, CRI)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Iconix Brand Gro ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 92.00. Following is Hanesbrands Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.49. Sequential Brand ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.47.

Vf Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.31, and Carter'S Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.85.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Iconix Brand Gro and will alert subscribers who have ICON in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.