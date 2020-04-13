Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Great Lakes Dred in the Construction & Engineering Industry (GLDD, DY, CBI, MTZ, AEGN)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Great Lakes Dred ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.77. Dycom Inds is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.01. Chicago Bridge & ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.89.

Mastec Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.65, and Aegion Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.14.

