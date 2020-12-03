Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Fluidigm Corp in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (FLDM, CRL, MTD, WAT, PRAH)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Fluidigm Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.94. Charles River La is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.08. Mettler-Toledo ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.43.

Waters Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.52, and Pra Health Scien rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.35.

