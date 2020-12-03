Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (DNB, NLSN, VRSK, EFX, HURN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Dun & Bradstreet ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.64. Following is Nielsen Holdings with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.05. Verisk Analyti ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.98.

Equifax Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.39, and Huron Consulting rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.03.

