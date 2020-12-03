Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Domino'S Pizza in the Restaurants Industry (DPZ, YUM, NATH, WING, EAT)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Domino'S Pizza ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 376.91. Following is Yum! Brands Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 184.60. Nathans Famous ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 168.29.

Wingstop Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 111.27, and Brinker Intl rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 94.04.

