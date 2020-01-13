Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Computer Program in the Health Care Technology Industry (CPSI, MDRX, MDSO, TDOC, INOV)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Computer Program ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.76. Allscripts Healt is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.29. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.46.

Teladoc Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.15, and Inovalon Holdi-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 24.99.

