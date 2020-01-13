Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Cimpress Nv in the Commercial Printing Industry (CMPR, RRD, LABL, QUAD, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Cimpress Nv ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.06. Following is Rr Donnelley & S with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.03. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.09.

Quad Graphics In follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.34, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.11.

