Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Choice Hotels in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (CHH, HLT, NCLH, BEL, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Choice Hotels ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.32. Following is Hilton Worldwide with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.14. Norwegian Cruise ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.75.

Belmond Ltd-A follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.76, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.40.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Belmond Ltd-A on April 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.45. Since that call, shares of Belmond Ltd-A have fallen 4.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.