Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Chemours Co in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (CC, EMN, LXU, DOW, HUN)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Chemours Co ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.38. Following is Eastman Chemical with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.85. Lsb Indus Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.15.
Dow Chemical Co follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.27, and Huntsman Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.43.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Chemours Co on January 22nd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.39. Since that call, shares of Chemours Co have fallen 8.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio chemours co Eastman Chemical lsb indus inc :dow dow chemical co huntsman corp