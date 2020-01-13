Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Cdw Corp/De in the Technology Distributors Industry (CDW, AXE, SNX, ARW, AVT)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.51. Anixter Intl Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.35. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.22.

Arrow Electronic follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 19.98, and Avnet Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 18.34.

