Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Cdk Global Inc in the Application Software Industry (CDK, PRO, AZPN, FICO, NUAN)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Cdk Global Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 75.33. Following is Pros Holdings In with a a debt to asset ratio of 73.85. Aspen Technology ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.46.

Fair Isaac Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.17, and Nuance Communica rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.12.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fair Isaac Corp on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $329.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Fair Isaac Corp have risen 22.7%. We continue to monitor Fair Isaac Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.