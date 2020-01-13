Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Builders Firstso in the Building Products Industry (BLDR, ALLE, MAS, LII, GFF)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Builders Firstso ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 59.36. Following is Allegion Plc with a a debt to asset ratio of 58.12. Masco Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.21.
Lennox Intl Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.08, and Griffon Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.26.
