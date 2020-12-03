Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of 3M Co in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (MMM, ROP, GE, HON, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

3M Co ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.72. Following is Roper Technologi with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.01. General Electric ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.61.

Honeywell Intl follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.11, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.93.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for 3M Co and will alert subscribers who have MMM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.