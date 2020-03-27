Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of York Water Co in the Water Utilities Industry (YORW, MSEX, CWT, ARTNA, WTR)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
York Water Co ranks highest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Middlesex Water with a a beta of 0.9. Calif Water Srvc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.
Artesian Res-A follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Aqua America Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
