Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Westrock Co in the Paper Packaging Industry (WRK, IP, PKG, SEE, GPK)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Westrock Co ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Intl Paper Co with a a beta of 1.1. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Sealed Air Corp follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Westrock Co on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.42. Since that call, shares of Westrock Co have fallen 31.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest beta westrock co intl paper co packaging corp sealed air corp graphic packagin