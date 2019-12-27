Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Stifel Financial in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (SF, COWN, MS, RJF, ETFC)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Stifel Financial ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Cowen Inc is next with a a beta of 1.5. Morgan Stanley ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Raymond James follows with a a beta of 1.4, and E*Trade Financia rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

