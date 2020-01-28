MySmarTrend
Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Ryerson Holding in the Steel Industry (RYI, ATI, ZEUS, TMST, CRS)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ryerson Holding ranks highest with a a beta of 2.0. Allegheny Tech is next with a a beta of 1.9. Olympic Steel ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.9.

Timkensteel follows with a a beta of 1.8, and Carpenter Tech rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Carpenter Tech on December 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $49.10. Since that call, shares of Carpenter Tech have fallen 12.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

