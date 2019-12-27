Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Rubicon Project in the Systems Software Industry (RUBI, VMW, PFPT, ORCL, FEYE)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Rubicon Project ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Vmware Inc-Cl A with a a beta of 1.3. Proofpoint Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.
Oracle Corp follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Fireeye Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.
