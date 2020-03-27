Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Radiant Logistic in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (RLGT, XPO, HUBG, AAWW, FDX)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Radiant Logistic ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Following is Xpo Logistics In with a a beta of 1.5. Hub Group-A ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Atlas Air Worldw follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Fedex Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

