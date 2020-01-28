Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Marriott Vacatio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (VAC, RCL, BEL, HLT, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Marriott Vacatio ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Royal Caribbean with a a beta of 1.2. Belmond Ltd-A ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Hilton Worldwide follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marriott Intl-A on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $147.10. Since that call, shares of Marriott Intl-A have fallen 4.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.