Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Maiden Holdings in the Reinsurance Industry (MHLD, Y, ESGR, TPRE, RGA)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Maiden Holdings ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Alleghany Corp is next with a a beta of 1.1. Enstar Group Ltd ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Third Point Rein follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Reinsurance Grou rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Reinsurance Grou. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Reinsurance Grou in search of a potential trend change.