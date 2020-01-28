Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Macom Technology in the Semiconductors Industry (MTSI, OLED, AMD, IPHI, SPWR)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Macom Technology ranks highest with a a beta of 1.9. Universal Displa is next with a a beta of 1.7. Adv Micro Device ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.
Inphi Corp follows with a a beta of 1.5, and Sunpower Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Macom Technology on July 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.06. Since that recommendation, shares of Macom Technology have risen 69.5%. We continue to monitor Macom Technology for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
