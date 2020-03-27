Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Lkq Corp in the Distributors Industry (LKQ, CORE, POOL, GPC, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Lkq Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Core-Mark Holdin is next with a a beta of 1.1. Pool Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

