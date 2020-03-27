Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Lkq Corp in the Distributors Industry (LKQ, CORE, POOL, GPC, WEYS)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Lkq Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Core-Mark Holdin is next with a a beta of 1.1. Pool Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.
Genuine Parts Co follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lkq Corp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.19. Since that call, shares of Lkq Corp have fallen 39.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest beta lkq corp core-mark holdin pool corp genuine parts co weyco group