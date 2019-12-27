Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of J.C. Penney Co in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, KSS, JWN, M, DDS)
Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
J.C. Penney Co ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Kohls Corp is next with a a beta of 1.1. Nordstrom Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.
Macy'S Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
