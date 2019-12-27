Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Insteel Inds in the Building Products Industry (IIIN, BLDR, USG, UFPI, PATK)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Insteel Inds ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Following is Builders Firstso with a a beta of 1.4. Usg Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Universal Forest follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Patrick Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Patrick Inds Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Patrick Inds Inc in search of a potential trend change.