Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Horace Mann Educ in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (HMN, NGHC, KMPR, L, HIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Horace Mann Educ ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is National General with a a beta of 1.1. Kemper Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Loews Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Hartford Finl Sv rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

