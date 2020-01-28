Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Glatfelter in the Paper Products Industry (GLT, CLW, UFS, SWM, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Glatfelter ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Following is Clearwater with a a beta of 1.2. Domtar Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

