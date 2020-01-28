MySmarTrend
Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Glatfelter in the Paper Products Industry (GLT, CLW, UFS, SWM, NP)

Written on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 2:24am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Glatfelter ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Following is Clearwater with a a beta of 1.2. Domtar Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schweitzer-Maudu on December 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.01. Since that call, shares of Schweitzer-Maudu have fallen 13.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

