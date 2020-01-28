Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Glatfelter in the Paper Products Industry (GLT, CLW, UFS, SWM, NP)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Glatfelter ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Following is Clearwater with a a beta of 1.2. Domtar Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schweitzer-Maudu on December 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.01. Since that call, shares of Schweitzer-Maudu have fallen 13.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest beta glatfelter clearwater domtar corp schweitzer-maudu neenah paper inc