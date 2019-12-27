Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Gannett Co Inc in the Publishing Industry (GCI, MDP, SCHL, NWSA, NWS)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Gannett Co Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Meredith Corp is next with a a beta of 1.0. Scholastic Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.
News Corp-Cl A follows with a a beta of 1.0, and News Corp-Cl B rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gannett Co Inc on November 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.57. Since that call, shares of Gannett Co Inc have fallen 3.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest beta gannett co inc meredith corp scholastic corp news corp-cl a news corp-cl b