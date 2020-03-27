Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Formfactor Inc in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (FORM, BRKS, UCTT, VECO, LRCX)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Formfactor Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Brooks Automatio with a a beta of 1.6. Ultra Clean Hold ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.

Veeco Instrument follows with a a beta of 1.5, and Lam Research rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Veeco Instrument on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.13. Since that call, shares of Veeco Instrument have fallen 30.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.