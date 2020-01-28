Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Formfactor Inc in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (FORM, BRKS, UCTT, VECO, LRCX)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Formfactor Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Brooks Automatio is next with a a beta of 1.6. Ultra Clean Hold ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.

Veeco Instrument follows with a a beta of 1.5, and Lam Research rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lam Research on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $279.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Lam Research have risen 9.6%. We continue to monitor Lam Research for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.