MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Formfactor Inc in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (FORM, BRKS, UCTT, VECO, LRCX)

Written on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 2:19am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Formfactor Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Brooks Automatio is next with a a beta of 1.6. Ultra Clean Hold ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.

Veeco Instrument follows with a a beta of 1.5, and Lam Research rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lam Research on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $279.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Lam Research have risen 9.6%. We continue to monitor Lam Research for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest beta formfactor inc brooks automatio ultra clean hold veeco instrument lam research

Ticker(s): FORM BRKS UCTT VECO LRCX

Contact Nick Russo