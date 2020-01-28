Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Ew Scripps-A in the Broadcasting Industry (SSP, EVC, TSQ, TGNA, DISCK)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ew Scripps-A ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Following is Entravision Co-A with a a beta of 1.5. Townsquare Med-A ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Tegna Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Discovery Comm-C rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

