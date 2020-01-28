Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Engility Holding in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (EGL, TGI, ATRO, ESL, TDY)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Engility Holding ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Triumph Group is next with a a beta of 1.5. Astronics Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Esterline Tech follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Teledyne Tech rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Teledyne Tech on June 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $247.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Teledyne Tech have risen 46.2%. We continue to monitor Teledyne Tech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.