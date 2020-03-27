Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Electro Sci Inds in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (ESIO, CGNX, FIT, COHR, TRMB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Electro Sci Inds ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Following is Cognex Corp with a a beta of 1.4. Fitbit Inc - A ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Coherent Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Trimble Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fitbit Inc - A on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Fitbit Inc - A have risen 71.8%. We continue to monitor Fitbit Inc - A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.