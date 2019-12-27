Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Ehealth Inc in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, AJG, AON, MMC, BRO)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Ehealth Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Arthur J Gallagh with a a beta of 1.1. Aon Plc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.
Marsh & Mclennan follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Brown & Brown rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ehealth Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $61.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Ehealth Inc have risen 53.7%. We continue to monitor Ehealth Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
